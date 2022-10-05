Bullish NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.6m worth of stock over last year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NextPlat

The CEO & Executive Chairman Charles Fernandez made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$3.24 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

NextPlat insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:NXPL Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NextPlat insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$8.8m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NextPlat Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NextPlat insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like NextPlat insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NextPlat. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for NextPlat (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

