Bullish NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$5.0m bet

The recent 10.0% drop in NantHealth, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NH) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$5.0m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$2.96 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$2.3m, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NantHealth Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$2.96 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Patrick Soon-Shiong.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NH Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of NantHealth

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, NantHealth insiders have about 3.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.9m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NantHealth Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NantHealth shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more NantHealth stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for NantHealth (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

