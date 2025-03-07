Bullish Move: Jeffrey Schmitz Shows Confidence, Acquires $880K In Zebra Technologies Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on March 6, involves Jeffrey Schmitz, Chief People Officer at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that Schmitz made a notable purchase of 2,868 shares of Zebra Technologies, valuing at $880,017.

In the Friday's morning session, Zebra Technologies's shares are currently trading at $294.56, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Discovering Zebra Technologies: A Closer Look

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Zebra Technologies's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zebra Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.21% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 48.58%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zebra Technologies's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.17.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.94 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 3.07, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.71, Zebra Technologies demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

