Bullish Move: Jeffery McElfresh Shows Confidence, Acquires $58K In AT&T Stock

On May 14, Jeffery McElfresh, Chief Operating Officer at AT&T (NYSE:T) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: McElfresh made a significant move by purchasing 2,114 shares of AT&T as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $58,583.

Monitoring the market, AT&T's shares up by 0.57% at $26.59 during Thursday's morning.

Discovering AT&T: A Closer Look

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm has agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AT&T

Revenue Growth: AT&T's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 60.71% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): AT&T's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: AT&T's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.22 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.55 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.23 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for T

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

