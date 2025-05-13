Bullish Move: ANDERS GUSTAFSSON Shows Confidence, Acquires $220K In Zebra Technologies Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that ANDERS GUSTAFSSON, Board Member at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), made a notable insider purchase on May 12,.

What Happened: GUSTAFSSON's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 830 shares of Zebra Technologies. The total transaction value is $220,257.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Zebra Technologies shares are trading at $303.17, showing a up of 1.02%.

Discovering Zebra Technologies: A Closer Look

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zebra Technologies

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 49.31% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.64, Zebra Technologies showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.04 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 17.37 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

