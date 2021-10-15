Bullish Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$690k worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Landec Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Patrick Walsh bought US$113k worth of shares at a price of US$11.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.77). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Landec insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LNDC Insider Trading Volume October 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Landec insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$4.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Landec Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Landec shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Landec insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Landec. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Landec (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

