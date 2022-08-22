Bullish insiders bet US$830k on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

The Independent Chair of Board George Milne made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$24.86), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:AMLX Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$172m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Amylyx Pharmaceuticals insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

