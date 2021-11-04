Bullish insiders bet US$775k on Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Indaptus Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Glen Anderson bought US$691k worth of shares at a price of US$7.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.47). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Indaptus Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:INDP Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Indaptus Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Indaptus Therapeutics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$775k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Indaptus Therapeutics insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about US$30m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Indaptus Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Indaptus Therapeutics. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Indaptus Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 7 warning signs for Indaptus Therapeutics (3 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.