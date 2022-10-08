Bullish insiders bet US$773k on The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sherwin-Williams

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO John Morikis bought US$519k worth of shares at a price of US$260 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$206 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$773k for 3.00k shares. But they sold 2.08k shares for US$575k. Overall, Sherwin-Williams insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Sherwin-Williams insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$158m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sherwin-Williams Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Sherwin-Williams insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sherwin-Williams insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sherwin-Williams you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

