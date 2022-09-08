Bullish insiders bet US$7.0m on Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Enzo Biochem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Bradley Radoff bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$3.64 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Enzo Biochem insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:ENZ Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Enzo Biochem Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Enzo Biochem insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$592k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Enzo Biochem

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 22% of Enzo Biochem shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enzo Biochem Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Enzo Biochem we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Enzo Biochem. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Enzo Biochem and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

