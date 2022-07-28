Bullish insiders bet US$572k on Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Dow Inc.'s (NYSE:DOW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dow

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO James Fitterling for US$280k worth of shares, at about US$56.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$52.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Dow insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DOW Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Does Dow Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Dow insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dow Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dow shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Dow insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dow. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dow (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

