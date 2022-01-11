Bullish insiders bet US$5.0m on Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vapotherm

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Thomas Smith bought US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$23.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$19.56). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Vapotherm insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VAPO Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

Insider Ownership of Vapotherm

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.6% of Vapotherm shares, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Vapotherm Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vapotherm shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Vapotherm insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vapotherm you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

