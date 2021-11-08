Bullish insiders bet US$4.1m on NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NexImmune Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Grant Verstandig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.24). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While NexImmune insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:NEXI Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Does NexImmune Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NexImmune insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NexImmune Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NexImmune shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in NexImmune and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NexImmune. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for NexImmune (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

