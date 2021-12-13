Bullish insiders bet US$3.7m on Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Precigen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Randal Kirk made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$3.75 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.85 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Precigen insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PGEN Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Precigen Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Precigen insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$3.7m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Precigen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Precigen insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Precigen Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Precigen we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Precigen and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

