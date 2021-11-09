Bullish insiders bet US$3.0m on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Independence Contract Drilling Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider William Monroe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$7.81 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.25). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that William Monroe was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 824.59k shares for US$3.0m. On the other hand they divested 25.69k shares, for US$90k. In total, Independence Contract Drilling insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$3.66. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ICD Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Independence Contract Drilling is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Independence Contract Drilling Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Independence Contract Drilling, over the last three months. We can see that insider William Monroe paid US$3.0m for shares in the company. On the other hand, insider William Monroe netted US$90k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Independence Contract Drilling Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Independence Contract Drilling insiders own about US$6.9m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Independence Contract Drilling Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Independence Contract Drilling insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Independence Contract Drilling (3 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.