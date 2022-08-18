Bullish insiders bet US$2.7m on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director John Danhakl for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$273 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$241 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.00k shares for US$2.7m. But they sold 4.00 shares for US$1.0k. Overall, IQVIA Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:IQV Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does IQVIA Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that IQVIA Holdings insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$339m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQVIA Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no IQVIA Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like IQVIA Holdings insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for IQVIA Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

