Bullish insiders bet US$2.5m on James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

James River Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Frank D’Orazio bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.64 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$22.29 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for James River Group Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While James River Group Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:JRVR Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Does James River Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that James River Group Holdings insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The James River Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in James River Group Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in James River Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

