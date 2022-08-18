Bullish insiders bet US$2.3m on ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ClearOne

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Edward Bagley bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$1.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

ClearOne insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:CLRO Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Are ClearOne Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$5.0k, in the last three months. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership Of ClearOne

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ClearOne insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about US$9.1m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The ClearOne Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like ClearOne insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ClearOne. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ClearOne has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

