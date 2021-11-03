Bullish insiders bet US$2.1m on Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hippo Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Noah Knauf for US$731k worth of shares, at about US$4.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.34. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Hippo Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HIPO Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insiders at Hippo Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Hippo Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$2.1m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Hippo Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Hippo Holdings insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about US$182m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hippo Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Hippo Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hippo Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

