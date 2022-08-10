Bullish insiders bet US$2.0m on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TransUnion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Cartwright was the biggest purchase of TransUnion shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$78.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 25.28k shares. But insiders sold 3.91k shares worth US$340k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TransUnion insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:TRU Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

TransUnion Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at TransUnion, over the last three months. In total, President Christopher Cartwright bought US$2.0m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, insider William Bosworth netted US$32k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that TransUnion insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TransUnion Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of TransUnion we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TransUnion (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

