Bullish insiders bet US$1.9m on Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Thryv Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Joseph Walsh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$35.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.83. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 58.09k shares. But insiders sold 8.85k shares worth US$321k. In total, Thryv Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:THRY Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Thryv Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Thryv Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Thryv Holdings. Chairman & CEO Joseph Walsh spent US$258k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Thryv Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Thryv Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$101m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thryv Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Thryv Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Thryv Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

