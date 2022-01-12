Bullish insiders bet US$1.9m on Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Forian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Director Martin Wygod was not their only acquisition of Forian shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$10.02 per share in a US$300k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.29). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Forian insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:FORA Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

Insiders at Forian Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Forian insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$827k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Forian Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Forian insiders own 55% of the company, worth about US$141m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Forian Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Forian insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Forian and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

