Bullish insiders bet US$1.7m on The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AES Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO Stephen Coughlin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$21.30 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$25.44. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months AES insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AES Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

Does AES Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of AES shares, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The AES Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no AES insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in AES and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AES. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AES you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

