Bullish insiders bet US$1.5m on LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

LifeMD Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Business Officer Corey Deutsch bought US$369k worth of shares at a price of US$12.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While LifeMD insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$9.60. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:LFMD Insider Trading Volume October 28th 2021

LifeMD Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that LifeMD insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$496k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does LifeMD Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LifeMD insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeMD Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in LifeMD shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that LifeMD is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those can't be ignored...

