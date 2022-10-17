Bullish insiders bet US$1.4m on Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lesaka Technologies

The Group CEO & Director Christopher Meyer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$587k worth of shares at a price of US$5.62 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.02. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Lesaka Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Lesaka Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Lesaka Technologies insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$5.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Lesaka Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Lesaka Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lesaka Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lesaka Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

