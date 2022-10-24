Bullish insiders bet US$1.4m on Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Farmer Bros Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Bradley Radoff bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$5.47 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.97. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Farmer Bros insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Farmer Bros Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Farmer Bros. Specifically, insider Bradley Radoff bought US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Farmer Bros

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Farmer Bros shares, worth about US$9.9m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Farmer Bros Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Farmer Bros insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Farmer Bros has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

