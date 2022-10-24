Bullish insiders bet US$1.4m on Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aris Water Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Donald Templin for US$1m worth of shares, at about US$13.00 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.10 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Aris Water Solutions share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Aris Water Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Aris Water Solutions insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$2.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aris Water Solutions Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aris Water Solutions shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Aris Water Solutions stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aris Water Solutions. For example, Aris Water Solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

