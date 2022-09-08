Bullish insiders at Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) loaded up on US$621k of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yext

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Chairman of the Board Michael Walrath bought US$280k worth of shares at a price of US$5.60 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.33). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$621k for 109.17k shares. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for US$99k. Overall, Yext insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:YEXT Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insiders At Yext Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Yext shares. Specifically, Executive VP Ho Shin ditched US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Yext insiders own 7.9% of the company, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Yext Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Yext stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Yext has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

