Bullish insiders at Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) loaded up on US$1.1m of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Yellow Corporation's (NASDAQ:YELL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Yellow Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Matthew Doheny bought US$408k worth of shares at a price of US$13.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Yellow insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:YELL Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Yellow Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Yellow. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$1.1m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Yellow

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Yellow insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Yellow Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Yellow shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Yellow you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

