Bullish insiders at The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) loaded up on US$600k of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brink's

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer Simon Davis bought US$505k worth of shares at a price of US$59.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$56.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$600k for 10.00k shares. But insiders sold 5.12k shares worth US$352k. Overall, Brink's insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BCO Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

Insiders At Brink's Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Brink's insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer Simon Davis bought US$505k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Brink's

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Brink's insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Brink's Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Brink's insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Brink's has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

