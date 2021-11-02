Bullish insiders at Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) loaded up on US$2.5m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Silverback Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jonathan Root for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$21.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.93). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Silverback Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:SBTX Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.0% of Silverback Therapeutics shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Silverback Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Silverback Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Silverback Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Silverback Therapeutics (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

