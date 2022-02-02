Bullish insiders at Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) loaded up on US$1.0m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revance Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Aubrey Rankin, sold US$603k worth of shares at a price of US$30.15 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.52. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Aubrey Rankin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 76.40k shares. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for US$603k. In total, Revance Therapeutics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RVNC Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Revance Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Revance Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Revance Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Revance Therapeutics insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revance Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Revance Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Revance Therapeutics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

