Bullish insiders at Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) loaded up on US$1.3m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Primis Financial

The Executive VP & CFO Matthew Switzer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$644k worth of shares at a price of US$12.93 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.31. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Primis Financial insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Primis Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FRST Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Primis Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Primis Financial insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$205k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Primis Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Primis Financial insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 3.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Primis Financial Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Primis Financial insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Primis Financial has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

