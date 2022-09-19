Bullish insiders at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) loaded up on US$509k of stock earlier this year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's (NYSE:PMT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board & CEO David Spector made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$274k worth of shares at a price of US$13.71 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.86. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$509k for 35.65k shares. But they sold 2.25k shares for US$45k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:PMT Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Specifically, Chairman of the Board & CEO David Spector bought US$274k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

