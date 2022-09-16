Bullish insiders at Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) loaded up on US$24m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Open Text

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Paul Jenkins for US$24m worth of shares, at about US$31.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$29.22). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$24m for 760.15k shares. But they sold 35.54k shares for US$1.7m. Overall, Open Text insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:OTEX Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insiders At Open Text Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Open Text insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$24m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Open Text insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$151m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Open Text Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Open Text insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Open Text you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

