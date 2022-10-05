Bullish insiders at Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) loaded up on US$2.0m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Offerpad Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Roberto Sella bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$1.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.23). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Offerpad Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:OPAD Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Offerpad Solutions is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Offerpad Solutions Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Offerpad Solutions insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Director Roberto Sella bought US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Offerpad Solutions insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Offerpad Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Offerpad Solutions insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Offerpad Solutions (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.