Bullish insiders at Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) loaded up on US$1.1m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Nicholas Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Adam Peterson for US$735k worth of shares, at about US$10.98 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$11.69. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Nicholas Financial insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Nicholas Financial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NICK Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Nicholas Financial Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Nicholas Financial insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$290k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Nicholas Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Nicholas Financial insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$2.1m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Nicholas Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Nicholas Financial stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nicholas Financial. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nicholas Financial (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

But note: Nicholas Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.