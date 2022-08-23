Bullish insiders at National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) loaded up on US$1.4m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Western Life Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Ross Moody bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$203 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$200. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months National Western Life Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:NWLI Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of National Western Life Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. National Western Life Group insiders own about US$220m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The National Western Life Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded National Western Life Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like National Western Life Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

