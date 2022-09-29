Bullish insiders at Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) loaded up on US$622k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mid Penn Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Theodore Mowery bought US$145k worth of shares at a price of US$28.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$28.81 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$622k for 22.35k shares. But insiders sold 500.00 shares worth US$15k. In total, Mid Penn Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:MPB Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Mid Penn Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Mid Penn Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mid Penn Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, nine insiders shelled out US$258k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Mid Penn Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mid Penn Bancorp insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 6.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mid Penn Bancorp Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mid Penn Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Mid Penn Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.