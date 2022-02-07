Bullish insiders at KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) loaded up on US$3.0m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KVH Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Bradley Radoff bought US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$13.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.60). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 229.55k shares worth US$3.0m. But they sold 161.86k shares for US$2.1m. In total, KVH Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:KVHI Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Have KVH Industries Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last quarter Co-Founder Martin A. Van Heyningen sold US$637 worth of equity. That's not a lot. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does KVH Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. KVH Industries insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KVH Industries Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in KVH Industries and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that KVH Industries has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

