Bullish insiders at Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) loaded up on US$2.5m of stock earlier this year

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kronos Bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Norbert Bischofberger bought US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$3.83 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.78. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.5m for 613.64k shares. But insiders sold 27.79k shares worth US$344k. Overall, Kronos Bio insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:KRON Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Kronos Bio Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Kronos Bio insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that President Norbert Bischofberger paid US$2.3m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Kronos Bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Kronos Bio insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Kronos Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kronos Bio insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Kronos Bio.

