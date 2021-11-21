Bullish insiders at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) loaded up on US$1.4m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Jack Henry & Associates Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Thomas Wimsett bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$157 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$153 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.07k shares for US$1.4m. But they sold 2.35k shares for US$390k. Overall, Jack Henry & Associates insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:JKHY Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Insiders at Jack Henry & Associates Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Jack Henry & Associates. Independent Director Tom Wilson bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Jack Henry & Associates

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Jack Henry & Associates insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Jack Henry & Associates Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Jack Henry & Associates and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

