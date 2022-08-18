Bullish insiders at Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) loaded up on US$1.4m of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLSI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Greenwich LifeSciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, CFO & Director Snehal Patel for US$265k worth of shares, at about US$9.13 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.94. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Greenwich LifeSciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$11.51. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:GLSI Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insiders At Greenwich LifeSciences Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Greenwich LifeSciences insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. CEO, CFO & Director Snehal Patel spent US$744k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Greenwich LifeSciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Greenwich LifeSciences insiders own 79% of the company, worth about US$101m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Greenwich LifeSciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Greenwich LifeSciences. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Greenwich LifeSciences has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

