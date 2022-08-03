Bullish insiders at FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) loaded up on US$2.1m of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in FlexShopper, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FPAY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

FlexShopper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Howard Dvorkin for US$307k worth of shares, at about US$1.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.89). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

FlexShopper insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.84 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:FPAY Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

FlexShopper Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at FlexShopper. In total, insiders bought US$571k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of FlexShopper

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. FlexShopper insiders own about US$6.7m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FlexShopper Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in FlexShopper shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for FlexShopper (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

