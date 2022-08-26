Bullish insiders at CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) loaded up on US$1.5m of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CDW Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Christine Leahy bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$181 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$188. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While CDW insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CDW Insider Trading Volume August 26th 2022

Insider Ownership Of CDW

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of CDW shares, worth about US$91m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CDW Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CDW shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in CDW and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - CDW has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

