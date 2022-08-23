Bullish insiders at Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) loaded up on US$1.2m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Catalyst Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Torok for US$936k worth of shares, at about US$1.35 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.94. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 974.50k shares. But they sold 144.00k shares for US$252k. In total, Catalyst Biosciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:CBIO Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Catalyst Biosciences is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Catalyst Biosciences Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Catalyst Biosciences. In total, insiders bought US$941k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Catalyst Biosciences shares, worth about US$8.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Catalyst Biosciences Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Catalyst Biosciences insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Catalyst Biosciences.

But note: Catalyst Biosciences may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.