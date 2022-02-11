Bullish insiders at Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) loaded up on US$4.1m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ball Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & Director Daniel Fisher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$939k worth of shares at a price of US$93.89 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$92.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.1m for 45.20k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.06k shares, for US$100k. Overall, Ball insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BLL Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insiders at Ball Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Ball. Specifically, President & Director Daniel Fisher bought US$939k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ball insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$226m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Ball Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ball. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ball has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

