Bullish insiders at AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) loaded up on US$3.9m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AvePoint Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Chi On Ho made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.39). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 422.00k shares for US$3.9m. But insiders sold 35.00k shares worth US$246k. In total, AvePoint insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AVPT Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

AvePoint Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at AvePoint. Co-Founder Tianyi Jiang spent US$508k on stock. But we did see Chief Accounting Officer Sophia Wu sell shares worth US$246k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does AvePoint Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AvePoint insiders own about US$288m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AvePoint Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about AvePoint. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AvePoint.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

