Bullish insiders at AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) loaded up on US$7.1m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AT&T

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Stephen Luczo for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$29.80 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$24.70. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months AT&T insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:T Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insiders at AT&T Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at AT&T. Specifically, Independent Director Stephen Luczo bought US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does AT&T Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that AT&T insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$150m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AT&T Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about AT&T. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AT&T.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

