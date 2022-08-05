Bullish insiders at Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) loaded up on US$587k of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alto Ingredients

The Consultant, Christopher Wright, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$375k worth of shares at a price of US$5.73 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.35. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Christopher Wright was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$587k for 120.92k shares. But they sold 65.53k shares for US$375k. Overall, Alto Ingredients insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$4.86 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ALTO Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Alto Ingredients Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Alto Ingredients insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$131k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Alto Ingredients

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Alto Ingredients insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alto Ingredients Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alto Ingredients insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Alto Ingredients you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

